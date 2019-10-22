"Finding Workforce Solutions" is the topic of a Nov. 6 community forum and luncheon at Jake's Northwoods in Sparta from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The forum will discuss how to harness the skills of people with disabilities who have the desire to work and contribute to the local economy. Panelists include representatives from local businesses and Western Technical College.
Employers, elected officials, job seekers with disabilities and their families, educators and organizations serving job seekers with disabilities are encouraged to attend. To RSVP, contact Monroe County Economic Development at gomonroecountywi.com.
