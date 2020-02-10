Sparta history exhibit in Sparta chronicles Cuban refugees at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy’s housing of Cuban refugees was a short but intense period of Monroe County history.

The Monroe County Local History Room in Sparta is commemorating the 40th anniversary of the refugee program with its “Lost Voices of Mariel” display that opened Jan. 31 and runs through March 28.

Local History Room Director Jarrod Roll said the display is unique for the museum because it chronicles a piece of history that many in the county can still recall.

“This is a very alive subject,” Roll said.

Fort McCoy was one of four facilities in the United States that housed Cuban refugees from the 1980 Mariel boat lift. The first of the 14,000 refugees arrived at Fort McCoy May 29, and almost of all of them were gone by October. Only a handful of refugees settled permanently in western Wisconsin.

The photography exhibit was created by Omar Granados, associate professor of global cultures and languages at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and was most recently shown at a public library in La Crosse.

Granados will visit the history room Thursday, Feb. 13 as part of a panel discussion