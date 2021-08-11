 Skip to main content
Sparta Kiwanis celebrate 100th anniversary
Sparta Kiwanis are prepared to sell pork sandwich dinners during Sparta's final concert in the park Aug. 25.

The Kiwanis Club of Sparta is celebrating its 100-year anniversary, and its members will be busy during Sparta’s Concert in the Park with the Pat Waters Band Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Evans-Bosshard Park.

Kiwanis members are offering smoked pork sandwiches on a pretzel bun from 4-8:30 p.m. The meal includes coleslaw, a pickle and chips for $8. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Sparta Chamber of Commerce, Citizens First Bank, WCOW, Eddie’s Convenience Store or during the Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 concerts.

For those who don’t want a full meal, Kiwanis members will also sell popcorn and root beer floats.

All proceeds from the Kiwanis food sale benefit local charitable activities, including:

  • Five scholarships of $1,000 awarded annually to local high school seniors.
  • Free bike helmets. In partnership with Mayo Health Clinic and Brenengen Auto, the Kiwanis Club has given out more than 3,188 helmets since 2005 as part of the Lids for Kids program.
  • Donations to the Sparta Free Library, Sparta Aquatic Center, Boys & Girls Club, Cops-n-Kids reading program, Brighter Tomorrows, Ecumenical Food Pantry, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

