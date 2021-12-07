Sparta Legion to host 28th annual Christmas dinner

The Sparta American Legion D.K. Slayton Post 100 will host its 28th Community Christmas Dinner Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sparta residents are encouraged to join their fellow citizens for dinner at the Legion post located at 1116 Angelo Road. For those who can't get to the dinner, delivery services are available by calling the Sparta American Legion (608-269-4411). For those needing transportation, The Sparta Cab (608-269-6725) will give rides to and from the Legion hall.

There is no charge for the meal, but free will donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will be returned back to the community through local charities.

The Legion is also looking for volunteers to assist. Anyone who can spare as little as an hour or two for kitchen duties, serving/busing tables or delivering meals can sign up by calling the Legion at 608-269-4411.

Last year over 700 meals were served, and funds donated went to the local nonprofit organizations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.