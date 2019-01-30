A 61-year-old Sparta man has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after being accused of sexually assaulting two children in the 1980s.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were told of incidents involving Bruce E. Smith that occurred from 1985 to 1988. A man and a woman both told police that Smith molested them when they were under the age of 10. The woman said she was accused of lying at the time and never again told anyone about the incident.
The report says the man has been in counseling for anxiety and depression.
The man and woman recently encountered Smith during a funeral, and the report says both became alarmed when Smith got close to their children.
Smith was interviewed by police Nov. 29, 2018. He told police, “I have never done anything to offend them.” When confronted with the accusations against him, he terminated the interview and asked for a lawyer.
