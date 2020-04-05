Sparta man accused of assault, threatening police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 54-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after police responded to a Feb. 21 disturbance in the town of Little Falls. Jay A. Johnson was referred for strangulation/suffocation, disorderly conduct and threatening a law enforcement officer.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call during which screaming could be heard in the background. The call was traced to a Hwy. 71 address. As police approached the house, they could hear a woman screaming, “Get off from me. Leave me alone.”

Police entered the residence with weapons drawn and saw Johnson on top of the woman. The report says Johnson was slow to respond to a police order to show his hands and get on the ground, but he was eventually handcuffed without incident.

The woman told police an enraged Johnson pushed her toward the back of the couch and choked her by making a fist and pressing it against her neck. She said Johnson applied pressure for about a minute, and the report says “stretch marks” were visible on the woman’s throat. She said Johnson had assaulted her on previous occasions and that she didn’t fight back because she knew it would make things worse.