Sparta man accused of assault, threatening police

A 54-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after police responded to a Feb. 21 disturbance in the town of Little Falls. Jay A. Johnson was referred for strangulation/suffocation, disorderly conduct and threatening a law enforcement officer.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call during which screaming could be heard in the background. The call was traced to a Hwy. 71 address. As police approached the house, they could hear a woman screaming, “Get off from me. Leave me alone.”
Police entered the residence with weapons drawn and saw Johnson on top of the woman. The report says Johnson was slow to respond to a police order to show his hands and get on the ground, but he was eventually handcuffed without incident.
The woman told police an enraged Johnson pushed her toward the back of the couch and choked her by making a fist and pressing it against her neck. She said Johnson applied pressure for about a minute, and the report says “stretch marks” were visible on the woman’s throat. She said Johnson had assaulted her on previous occasions and that she didn’t fight back because she knew it would make things worse.
Johnson told police he never touched the woman or intended to harm her. He said the woman was planning to throw an object toward him and that he was attempting to grab the object when police arrived. He described the woman in derisive and vulgar terms during the interview and said, “I hope she dies.” The report describes Johnson’s version of events as “unorganized.”
Upon being told he was going to jail, Johnson told police he was experiencing a heart attack. He was transported to Sparta Mayo, where he allegedly threatened to smash an officer’s face. He also threatened to sue the county.
Johnson complained of sustaining a shoulder injury during the arrest. He was X-rayed at Sparta Mayor before being transported to the Monroe County Jail.
