A 42-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after he allegedly threatened to murder several people.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a woman recorded a Dec. 22, 2018, phone call from Brian T. Zillmer, who reportedly said he was going to drive to Michigan and shoot a woman, her family and himself. The report says Zillmer called the same woman Nov. 25, 2018, leaving a suicidal message asking her not to let him die alone. The woman told police she was being harassed but never filed the paperwork.
Police drove to Zillmer’s town of Little Falls residence Dec. 22. Zillmer wasn’t there, but police were approached by two people who said Zillmer had driven from the residence about 45 minutes earlier. Zillmer answered a cell phone call from police a short time later. Zillmer denied making threats and said he was in Chicago. When police expressed doubts about Zillmer's whereabouts, he hung up.
While searching for Zillmer, police learned that he had threatened to kill or hurt another man in an unrelated dispute. A witness said Zillmer was attempting to obtain a gun, and police believe he went inside a house on and Hwy. 27 stole a handgun.
Police began tracking Zillmer’s cell phone. He drove as far south as Poynette before turning around and returning to his residence, where he was arrested without incident. He told police he was looking for a gun to shoot himself but denied threatening anyone or stealing a handgun. The report says a handgun reported stolen was found in Zillmer’s residence. Police seized two phones from Zillmer and reportedly found a Facebook post in which he threatened to kill a man.
Zillmer was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where jailers allegedly found a small bag of methamphetamine that Zillmer had hidden in his underwear.
Zillmer was referred for possession of methamphetamine, delivering articles to an inmate, theft, burglary while armed and making terrorist threats.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
