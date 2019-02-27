A Sparta man faces criminal charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child.
Michael Youngs, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and false imprisonment. He faces up to 60 years imprisonment for the first charge and six years imprisonment for the second charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Juneau County Detective received a report Oct. 31, 2018, of a sexual assault that took place in the Juneau County town of Cutler Oct. 9.
The victim, who was under the age of 16, said Youngs assaulted her “while swimming together” at a resort in the area.
The victim was interviewed by a Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center official Nov. 14. She stated she was swimming at the resort with Youngs when he “started getting closer to her and she tried to keep her distance.” Youngs then “grabbed her by the wrist and ‘dragged’” her to a roped off area of the water near the boats. The water was deep enough in this area so the victim’s feet were unable to touch the ground and keep her head above the water.
Youngs then forcibly touched the victim under her bathing suit. The victim said she tried to yell and get away but Youngs “dunked” her head under water and said “keep your voice low or I’m going to dunk you again.”
Youngs continued to sexually assault the victim until a car drove up to the area and he pushed her away and she got out of the water.
In an interview with law enforcement, Youngs said “nothing sexual happened.”
Youngs also denied dunking the victim under the water. “No,” Youngs said. “I would never dunk someone under water. That’s dangerous. You could kill someone doing that.”
Youngs said an adult female was sitting on the shore the entire time the alleged incident took place. In a separate interview, he also claimed a 20-year-old female was in the water with him and the victim, and an adult male was on the shore with the female, watching them.
The 20-year-old female was interviewed by law enforcement Jan. 4. She stated she was not in the water with Youngs and the victim and “she had never been swimming with the two of them.”