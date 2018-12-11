A 22-year-old Sparta man has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sexual assault of a child. Dylan So Kil Jotham is accused of forcing a teen-age girl to engage in oral sex.
The girl told police she conveyed her objections to Jotham but believed if she tried to scream, Jotham would “shut her up.” She said Jotham forced her to continue even after she became visibly sickened. The girl said she was instructed by people other than Jotham not to say anything about the assault.
The report says “there were numerous attempts to find a time frame when this occurred" during the interview with the girl. Police determined it happened within the past two or three years. A witness later told police she believed Jotham had requested oral sex from the girl but that nothing actually occurred.
Jotham gave conflicting accounts of the incident, according to the report, and eventually responded, “OK, alright,” when police told him that the girl's account appeared credible.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
