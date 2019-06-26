A 62-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly assaulting a woman during a violent rage. Jay G. Matthews was referred for substantial battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the report, Tomah police were dispatched to Sparta Mayo Hospital, where a woman was taken to the emergency room for a forehead laceration that required six stitches. The woman said the injury occurred when an intoxicated Matthews pushed her down the stairs after expressing resentment over the cost of her medical treatments.
The woman told police Mathews has an alcohol problem and gets violent when he drinks. She was reluctant to press charges and expressed concern that Mathews would retaliate once released from jail.
Police went to the town of Sparta residence where the incident occurred. The report says Matthews asleep in a chair when police arrived. He told police he had no recollection of the incident due to his level of intoxication but said he would never hit a woman.
The report says police observed blood in the hallway, along with blood spots on the steps.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
