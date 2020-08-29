Sparta man convicted of child sexual assault

Bruce E. Smith was found guilty of one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of incest with a child. The jury deliberated for two hours before finding Smith guilty of crimes he committed between 1990-92.

"The jury's verdict in this case sends a strong message that no matter when the crime occurred, no perpetrator will be allowed to escape accountability for their crimes," Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said.

"While investigating and prosecuting cases which occurred more than two decades ago can be very difficult, I am extremely proud of the work law enforcement and members of my office did in bringing this case before the jury and achieving an outcome that achieves justice for the victim of these crimes," Croninger said. "I was also exceptionally impressed with the poise and strength of the victim throughout the entire process. Without her poise and strength, Mr. Smith would not have been convicted."