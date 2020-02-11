Sparta man dies in Monroe County crash; 5 people injured identified

The identity of the victim in a fatal Monroe County crash Feb. 8 has been released.

Matthew Edwards, 37, Sparta, died in the head-on vehicle collision that left five other people injured.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle driven by Edwards on Hwy. 16 in the town of Adrian may have crossed the center line. There is no indication that alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

All five people in the other vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Akira Sherburn of Cashton, were injured. Madison Steinhoff (19), Zachary Siple (19), Peyton Riley (18) and an unnamed 17-year-old female, all from Sparta, were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, and one was taken by med-flight.

