Sparta man injured in one-vehicle crash

A 24-year-old Sparta man was injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash June 7 in the town of Jefferson.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Austin Hooker was driving on Mascot Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when he fell asleep and struck a bridge railing.
Hooker received citations for inattentive driving and failure to keep his vehicle under control.
Tri-State Ambulance, Cashton Fire Department and Monroe County 911 assisted the sheriff's office.
