Sparta man injured in one-vehicle crash
Sparta man injured in one-vehicle crash

A 24-year-old Sparta man was injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash June 7 in the town of Jefferson.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Austin Hooker was driving on Mascot Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when he fell asleep and struck a bridge railing.

Hooker received citations for inattentive driving and failure to keep his vehicle under control.

Tri-State Ambulance, Cashton Fire Department and Monroe County 911 assisted the sheriff's office.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

