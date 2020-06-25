Sparta man injured in town of Angelo crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Sparta man was injured after a one-vehicle crash June 24 in the town of Angelo.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Jacob Eitland was westbound on Hwy. 16 shortly before 7 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the eastbound lane of traffic and rolled over in an eastbound ditch.

Eitland told police a mechanical issue was the cause for the crash. He was transported by Sparta Area Ambulance Service to Sparta Mayo Hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Assisting the sheriff’s office and Sparta Ambulance were the Sparta Fire Protection District and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the the sheriff’s office.

