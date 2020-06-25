You are the owner of this article.
Sparta man injured in town of Angelo crash
Sparta man injured in town of Angelo crash

A 26-year-old Sparta man was injured after a one-vehicle crash June 24 in the town of Angelo.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Jacob Eitland was westbound on Hwy. 16 shortly before 7 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the eastbound lane of traffic and rolled over in an eastbound ditch.

Eitland told police a mechanical issue was the cause for the crash. He was transported by Sparta Area Ambulance Service to Sparta Mayo Hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Assisting the sheriff’s office and Sparta Ambulance were the Sparta Fire Protection District and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the the sheriff’s office.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

