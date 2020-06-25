Sparta man injured in town of Angelo crash

A 26-year-old Sparta man was injured after a one-vehicle crash June 24 in the town of Angelo.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Jacob Eitland was westbound on Hwy. 16 shortly before 7 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the eastbound lane of traffic and rolled over in an eastbound ditch.
Eitland told police a mechanical issue was the cause for the crash. He was transported by Sparta Area Ambulance Service to Sparta Mayo Hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Assisting the sheriff’s office and Sparta Ambulance were the Sparta Fire Protection District and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
The crash remains under investigation by the the sheriff’s office.
