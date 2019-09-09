Sean C. Johnson

Sean C. Johnson

A 27-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly hitting a woman in the face multiple times. Sean C. Johnson was referred for battery and disorderly conduct.

Police were called July 17 to a Hazelwood Avenue address in the town of Angelo, where a woman told police that Johnson “beat her up” and wouldn’t allow her to leave. The woman said Johnson stood in the doorway, pushed her to keep her from exiting and then hit her five times in the face. The reports says there was noticeable swelling on the woman’s face and that it had started to bruise. She refused medical attention.

A witness who gave the woman a ride to the residence told police she remained in her car during the incident and didn't see an assault but could hear yelling coming from inside the house.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Police attempted to make contact with Johnson, who was still inside the residence. The report says he jumped from a second-story window and fled into nearby woods. Police were unable to immediately locate Johnson, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.