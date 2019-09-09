A 27-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly hitting a woman in the face multiple times. Sean C. Johnson was referred for battery and disorderly conduct.
Police were called July 17 to a Hazelwood Avenue address in the town of Angelo, where a woman told police that Johnson “beat her up” and wouldn’t allow her to leave. The woman said Johnson stood in the doorway, pushed her to keep her from exiting and then hit her five times in the face. The reports says there was noticeable swelling on the woman’s face and that it had started to bruise. She refused medical attention.
A witness who gave the woman a ride to the residence told police she remained in her car during the incident and didn't see an assault but could hear yelling coming from inside the house.
Police attempted to make contact with Johnson, who was still inside the residence. The report says he jumped from a second-story window and fled into nearby woods. Police were unable to immediately locate Johnson, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
