Sparta National Guard unit deploys to Europe

“But now it’s time for a new mission, to serve our nation overseas on a mission to Europe that will strengthen our military partnerships as well as ensuring that we maintain all the liberties and freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” Evers continued. “The military and civilian skills that you bring are unmatched, and the Army is getting an exceptional group of citizen soldiers because you embody the values and traits that are inherent through Wisconsin upbringing — that is, things like selflessness, hard work and dedication. That’s why the Army looks to us when it needs to call on the National Guard when it needs to complete a difficult mission, because they know they are getting the best of the best when they call on the Wisconsin National Guard.”