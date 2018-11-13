The Sparta Police Department recently donated more than 20 bicycles to the Tomah VA Medical Center Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing Program.
The bicycles come from a community billed as the "Bicycling Capital of America" and is home to the "World's Largest Bicyclist," a giant statue named Ben Bikin.
“We just can’t give bikes away to citizens, but we can donate them to a project like this,” said Christine Haas, code enforcement/evidence custodian for the Sparta Police Department. “We have people call us all the time with abandoned bikes. So, our officers then picks the bikes up, bring them to our garage, we post them on the ‘Lost and Found’ (website) for a period of 90 days. If no one claims them, then here they sit in our sheds. We used to do a bike auction, but the cost of doing a bike auction and the time that is needed by the officers to do all this far outweighed anything we could justify doing.”
After receiving the bicycles from the police department, they are taken to Speed’s Properties LLC for possible repairs. Milton Leis, the owner, repairs the equipment free of charge.
“It is just something I have always felt I wanted to do − especially for the veterans,” said Leis, who has owned the company for 40 years. “Even dealing with Fort McCoy over the years, I have had a lot of good customers that are active and inactive now. It was worthwhile doing.”
For nearly four years, Leis and his team spend several man hours repairing and scraping each abandoned and donated bicycle they receive from community members for the program.
“I figure about two hours on every bike,” said Dave Abbott, a repairman at Speed’s.
Some of the bicycles are beyond repair and the parts are used to prepare others for veterans’ use.
“It just depends on if it is one that is going to be repaired or if it is one we can use the parts from, then we have less time on that unit. Labor wise and the cost to repair them, we have been covering that. That way it doesn’t cost anything to the VA,” Leis added.
The VA provides the bicycles to veterans who need the equipment for a variety of reasons.
“Once we receive notice from Speed's, I pick up the bikes. At that time the team of the HUD-VASH program has already identified who is in need in our program,” said Amanda Steinhoff, Tomah VAMC homeless outreach coordinator. “Sometimes veterans have children who are in need of this donation. We have veterans who appreciate these bike donations as a way of transportation for health and for riding with their families. We appreciate all the help the Sparta PD and Speed's have done to assist veterans in our program.”
Anyone who has lost a bicycle in the city of Sparta can contact the Sparta Police Department at 608-269-3122 or visit https://www.spartawisconsin.org/departments/police-department.
