Sparta pitching great returns May 27 to share stories

Bill Richards is returning to the Sparta area.

Richards and his son, Chris, will share stories and music Thursday, May 27 at Mueller Square starting at 2 p.m. Spectators are invited to bring a chair and watch in person or view the event through Google Meets. Click to enter the link meet.google.com/odz-tngg-xok or dial 1-617-675-4444 and enter the PIN 925 179 893 7092#.

The event will also be streamed live to Rolling Hills and the Mary Morrow Home and through the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Richards grew up in Sparta. He was a pitcher for Sparta High School before heading to the University of Wisconsin, where he earned All-Big Ten honors and set the school record for strikeouts in a game (19), which still stands. He began pitching for the Sparta city team at age 17 and won more than 200 games over 16 seasons with the team.

Richards moved to Sheboygan after graduate school and was an educator there for 34 years. He was the Commissioner of the Fox River Valley Conference for 34 years, and he served a three-year term on the Board of Directors for the National "W" Club at the University of Wisconsin.