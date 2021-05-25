Sparta pitching great returns May 27 to share stories

Bill Richards is returning to the Sparta area.
Richards and his son, Chris, will share stories and music Thursday, May 27 at Mueller Square starting at 2 p.m. Spectators are invited to bring a chair and watch in person or view the event through Google Meets. Click to enter the link meet.google.com/odz-tngg-xok or dial 1-617-675-4444 and enter the PIN 925 179 893 7092#.
The event will also be streamed live to Rolling Hills and the Mary Morrow Home and through the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Richards grew up in Sparta. He was a pitcher for Sparta High School before heading to the University of Wisconsin, where he earned All-Big Ten honors and set the school record for strikeouts in a game (19), which still stands. He began pitching for the Sparta city team at age 17 and won more than 200 games over 16 seasons with the team.
Richards moved to Sheboygan after graduate school and was an educator there for 34 years. He was the Commissioner of the Fox River Valley Conference for 34 years, and he served a three-year term on the Board of Directors for the National "W" Club at the University of Wisconsin.
In 2004, Richards was inducted into the Sparta High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He lives in Sheboygan with his wife, Mary Ellen, and has four children: Bill, Jr., Chris, Tom, and Daniel.
Chris Richards is a songwriter and record-maker based in California and is a native of Sheboygan. His albums have earned positive reviews from publications such as the L.A. Daily News, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Detroit Free Press and the Nashville Tennessean, as well as international music magazines like Maverick and MOJO. He has toured the country playing venues from the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He recently spent three years on the staff of the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum. His new album, Wisconsin River, received an four-star review from esteemed UK music magazine MOJO and has been featured in the Wisconsin State Journal, Capital Times and on Wisconsin Public Radio.
One of Chris Richards's songs tells a story of LeRoy “Satchel” Paige's stop in Sparta. Paige rode through Sparta on a hot summer night in August in 1959 in his robin blue Cadillac to play ball at Sparta's Memorial Field. He was traveling with the Cuban All-Stars, who defeated Sparta 5 to 4. Paige faced only six Sparta batters in the fourth and fifth innings.
For more information, visit the Sparta Chamber at bikesparta.us/ or call 608-269-4123.