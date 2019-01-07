Sparta-area residents are invited to attend a free community screening of the Sparta episode of the public television show Around the Corner With John McGivern.
The event begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23 and takes place at the Sparta Meadowview School Cafetorium, 1225 N. Water St., Sparta. Light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by calling the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce office at 608-269-4123.
The statewide broadcast premiere of the episode is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 on Wisconsin Public Television and Milwaukee PBS.
This episode is the fourth episode of Around the Corner With John McGivern’s eighth season, which follows the Emmy-winning host as he sets out to explore the ways Wisconsinites live, work and play in the communities around the state.
