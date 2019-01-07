Sparta-area residents are invited to attend a free community screening of the Sparta episode of the public television show Around the Corner With John McGivern.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23 and takes place at the Sparta Meadowview School Cafetorium, 1225 N. Water St., Sparta. Light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP by calling the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce office at 608-269-4123.

The statewide broadcast premiere of the episode is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 on Wisconsin Public Television and Milwaukee PBS.

This episode is the fourth episode of Around the Corner With John McGivern’s eighth season, which follows the Emmy-winning host as he sets out to explore the ways Wisconsinites live, work and play in the communities around the state.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.