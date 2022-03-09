Sparta School Board forum set for March 24

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Sparta High Point Charter School to host a Sparta School Board candidates forum Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sparta High School auditorium.

The forum will air live via Youtube. All eight candidates for the four open seats are expected to attend.

Candidates will be given a list of topics in advance. They will each get time to answer questions provided by High Point students with community input. Anyone with ideas for questions can visit the High Point School Facebook page.

The public is invited but won’t be allowed to speak during the event.

High Point students will play a significant role in organizing the forum.

“This project represents my vision for High Point in that it is meant to offer a service to our community, and our students are learning to be self-led, curious citizens,” said High Point principal Dr. Wendy Bernett. “I am excited for this opportunity for our kids.”

Sparta Chamber executive director Heidi Prestwood added, “The fact that we can turn this into a learning experience as well as a community initiative speaks volumes for what Dr. Bernett is trying to accomplish.”

The eight candidates are Amy Lopez, Pat McKenna, Tanya Morene, Anthony Scholze, Todd Wells, Marla Leverich, John Hendricks and Jason Perry. The top four vote-getters will be elected to the board.

The election is April 5.

