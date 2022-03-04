Sparta students advance in DECA

Nine Sparta High School students competed at the state DECA competition Feb. 22-24 at Lake Geneva, and all nine students earned spots at the International Career Develop Conference in Atlanta set for April 22.

Student awards are as follows:

Senior Rianna Knoll, fourth, professional selling.

Seniors Alex Kress and Madysun Breeze, seventh, integrated marking campaign product featuring Kwik Trip Hot Spots.

Senior Shade Bunker, Gold on the Chapter Gold manual.

Senior Amanda Jaeger, Gold in School Based Enterprise featuring Spartan Stoppe.

Junior Vanessa Gavilan and sophomore Kira Markuson, fifth, Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making

Markuson, fifth, Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making. She also qualified in the Sales Project.

Markuson and Ellsey Caulkins, 3rd, Sales Project.

Entire Sparta team, fifth, case studies and written test in Business Law & Ethics.

The team was led by advisor Jamie Adams. She said the team received help from Brenon Burkhardt, a former Sparta High School marketing student who helped run the state competition; Chip Manske, who volunteered as a state judge; and Wil Calkings from Necal and Breana Bowser from Multistack, who helped students with their presentations.

Students enjoyed their DECA presentations in Lake Geneva.

“At DECA state, I embraced a brand new environment, and it taught me how to constructively build my socialization skills,” Breeze said. “It was a fun experience that I would encourage every individual to try out.”

DECA competitions are designed to help students in grades 9-12 improve their problem-solving skills, organization and plan implementation.

To keep costs affordable for students, the DECA chapter is seeking sponsorships to cover transportation and lodging expenses in Atlanta. Anyone interested in assisting the chapter can contact Adams at jadams@spartan.org.

