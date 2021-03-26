Sparta teen charged with sexual assault of minor

According to the criminal complaint, a girl told La Crosse police during a Feb. 24 interview that Keagan P. Solberg drove her to the Valley View Mall parking lot in La Crosse Jan. 3 and forced her into unwanted sex acts. She said Solberg pressured her by saying, "C'mon, it'll be fun," "Just do it" and "No one has to know." She told police that Solberg "kept going at it" and that she finally gave in because she wanted to go home.