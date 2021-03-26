 Skip to main content
Sparta teen charged with sexual assault of minor
A 17-year-old Sparta male was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday with a single count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl told La Crosse police during a Feb. 24 interview that Keagan P. Solberg drove her to the Valley View Mall parking lot in La Crosse Jan. 3 and forced her into unwanted sex acts. She said Solberg pressured her by saying, "C'mon, it'll be fun," "Just do it" and "No one has to know." She told police that Solberg "kept going at it" and that she finally gave in because she wanted to go home.

Police detained Solberg as he left school March 1, and he was transported to the La Crosse Department. After Solberg was read his Miranda rights, he requested to have an attorney present during any questioning, according to the complaint.

Solberg is free on a $5,000 signature bond with multiple no-contact provisions. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 1.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

