Sparta to celebrate opening of Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail tunnels

There will be a celebration of the annual opening of the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trial Saturday, May 7 at the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce building, 111 Milwaukee St.

Although people are welcome to use the Elroy-Sparta Trail throughout the year, the Chamber celebration follows the annual opening of the trail’s three tunnels that are closed during the off-season.

The day’s activities begin at 8:30 a.m. with homemade breakfast sandwiches being served by the Sparta Ambassadors as a fundraiser.

Free shuttle service from Sparta to Norwalk starts at 9 a.m. To reserve a seat on the shuttle, call the Chamber office at 608-269-4123. Following the ride back to Sparta, a ceremonial bike trail ribbon cutting takes place at 2 p.m.

Throughout the day, the public is invited to visit the vendor booths and watch a BMX stunt show from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A trail pass is required to access the Elroy-Sparta Trail and can be purchased at the Chamber office. The daily fee is $5, and cyclists can purchase an annual sticker for $25 that is good for any other Department of Natural Resources trail in Wisconsin, including the 400 Trail from Elroy to Reedsburg and the La Crosse River Trail from Sparta to La Crosse.

