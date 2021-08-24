Sparta to host late-summer music

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a pair of late-summer live music events.
On Friday, Aug. 27 the Carlos Danger Band will perform in Mueller Square from 6-9:30 p.m. The free evening of music is sponsored by the Kriskindlmarkt Committee as a hut-building fund raiser.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, Sparta will host a "parking lot party" at 145 N. Water St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attractions include a balloon artist, caricature drawings, music by Shock Pocket, a dunk tank and food and beverages.
For more information on Sparta attractions and events, visit bikesparta.us or call 608-269-4123.