Sparta to host late-summer music
Sparta to host late-summer music

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a pair of late-summer live music events.

On Friday, Aug. 27 the Carlos Danger Band will perform in Mueller Square from 6-9:30 p.m. The free evening of music is sponsored by the Kriskindlmarkt Committee as a hut-building fund raiser.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Sparta will host a "parking lot party" at 145 N. Water St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attractions include a balloon artist, caricature drawings, music by Shock Pocket, a dunk tank and food and beverages.

For more information on Sparta attractions and events, visit bikesparta.us or call 608-269-4123.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

