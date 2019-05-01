A 29-year-old Sparta woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of methamphetamine after an April 13 traffic stop.
Victoria Rose Mosier was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Andrew Charles Sherman, 28, Melrose. Police pulled over the vehicle for a defective stop lamp and determined that one of the passengers, Andrew L.C. Grunow, 23, Sheboygan, had an active arrest warrant for drug offenses and was arrested. Sherman had a bond condition that prohibits him from associating with known drug users and was arrested for a probation/parole violation.
Police searched the vehicle and located a clear plastic gem bag on the floor board where Mosier was seated. It contained white residue which tested positive for methamphetamine. When asked about the gem bag, Mosier and Sherman both denied any knowledge of it.
Sherman was also referred for second-offense driving without a valid driver’s license.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Garrett Anderson, 38, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over April 9 after police ran a registration check on the vehicle.
Jasper J. Kluender, 21, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for third-degree sexual assault and abuse of an individual at risk. He is accused of assaulting a woman April 11.
Aaron J. LaBorde, 31, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and possessing an open intoxicant in a vehicle.
Police observed a vehicle parked against traffic on Juneau Street April 9. The owner told police it has been parked there by LaBorde, who police recognized from previous contacts. Police asked the owner about LaBorde’s possible whereabouts and were directed to the Crow Bar, where LaBorde was sitting at the bar. Police arrested him for violating a bond condition that prohibits him from entering establishments where alcohol his served.
Upon returning to the parked vehicle, police observed an open can of beer in a cup holder on the driver’s side and the absence of an ignition interlock device.
Tyler David Peregrin, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order.
Andrew Bradford Hoffmann, 30, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was referred to the District Attorney for second-offense drunk driving after police responded to an April 11 call of a driver doing “donuts” in the parking lot of U.S. Cellular shortly before 1 a.m.
Police found the vehicle that fit the description and initiated a traffic stop on West McCoy Boulevard. Police asked who was doing the donuts, and the passenger, Andrew Michael England, 30, Epworth, Iowa, said it was him. During the conservation, police could detect the odor of alcohol and that both Hoffmann and England had bloodshot and glassy eyes.
Due to inclement weather, Hoffmann and England were transported to the Tomah Police Department for field sobriety tests. Both failed the test. Hoffmann’s preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .164, and England registered .159.
England was issued a citation for first-offense drunk driving.
Layne Dean Sasse, 39, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of hitting and pushing a woman during an April 11 altercation.
Kavian Dametrisfrances Lebeauf, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of a violating a 9 p.m. curfew. Police identified Lebeauf shortly after 9:30 p.m. during an April 12 traffic stop.
Dennis Matthew Pakutz, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related after an April 14 traffic stop.
Police recognized that Pakutz was operating a vehicle in violation of his driving restrictions shortly after 5 p.m. and initiated a traffic stop. Police could detect alcohol emitting from Pakutz, who told police he had consumed one beer and one bowl of marijuana.
The report described Pakutz as anxious and restless. He failed a field sobriety test and took 38 seconds to estimate how long 30 seconds elapsed, which police believe is consistent with marijuana intoxication. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .012.
Katie A. Brodeur, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of yelling and taking a swing at a woman during an April 15 altercation at an Alyssa Street residence.
Eric L. Mathison, 42, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .351.
Royal V. Gollobith, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for child neglect after police responded to a report a toddler banging on the door of a McLean Avenue residence yelling, “Daddy.” The report says the child was outside April 14 in 37-degree weather wearing only a thin pair of pajamas and socks.
Police were able to gain access to the residence and make contact with Gollobith, who said he didn’t know how long the child had been outside.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
