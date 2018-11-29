The Tomah School Board will discuss a referendum to extend the school district's authority to exceed state-imposed revenue caps during a special meeting Monday, Dec. 3 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Area School District voters in April 2016 passed a referendum that allowed the school district to exceed the revenue limit by $1.5 million per year for three years. That authority expires with the 2019-20 school year.
Board members had discussed extending the $1.5 million figure but recently indicated that request could drop to $1 million per year based on recent budget projections.
If the board approves a referendum, it would likely go before voters during the April 2, 2019, spring primary.
The only other agenda item in open session is a discussion of work on the Tomah High School HVAC system.
The board will go into closed session to discuss contracts for the director of technology and head mechanic and confer with legal counsel for policy development in regard to free speech issues.
Tomah Journal editor can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
