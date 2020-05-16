You are the owner of this article.
Special Tomah City Council meeting to review state of emergency
The Tomah City Council will conduct a special meeting Monday, May 18.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Tomah city hall.

The only item on the agenda is discussion of policy and procedure regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council declared a state of emergency March 18 and extended the order during its May 12 council meeting. The May 12 resolution called for the order to end whenever the state's Safer at Home order ends or the next city council meeting, whichever comes first.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court Wednesday struck down the Safer at Home order, and businesses throughout the state that were closed or curtailed by order are resuming operations.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

