Spice up holiday gift giving

According to the “Preserve It Fresh, Preserve It Safe” newsletter, push past gift cards this holiday season. Consider a spicy hot sauce for someone on your shopping list.

Hot sauce is typically canned using boiling water or the steam canning method. Boiling water or steam canned products must have a high acid content to prevent bacterial growth. For this reason, hot sauce procedures need to be followed closely. Maintain the indicated proportions of hot peppers, onions and garlic, tomatoes, and vinegar. The measurements ensure the product has pH at or below 4.6, allowing it to be processed at lower temperatures than pressure canning.

When preparing hot sauce, be cautious of capsaicin present in hot peppers. Capsaicin is an active component produced by peppers to ward off animals who would eat them in the wild. It will cause stinging and burning if it touches eyes or other sensitive membranes in humans. Wear plastic or rubber gloves and do not touch your face while handling or cutting hot peppers. If you do not wear gloves, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching your face or eyes.

You can mediate the spiciness of the hot sauce by selecting different pepper varieties. For a mild heat try ancho, banana or long wax. For a medium heat try pepperoncini. For a hot flavor try a cayenne, habanero, jalapeno, serrano, Tabasco, or Thai. For a very hot flavor try a Scotch bonnet.

Hot peppers are a good source of vitamin C and vitamin A. When preparing any home preservation item as a gift, remember to list ingredients, processing date, and storage/handling instructions on the label.

Cayenne pepper sauce

Ingredients

3 pounds hot peppers (for example, Anaheim, Hungarian, Jalapenos)

1/3 cup minced garlic

4 cups sliced onion (about 2 medium)

1/3 cup stemmed, chopped cilantro

3 cans (28 ounces each) diced tomatoes

3 cups cider vinegar (5%)

2½ cups water

Directions

1. Wash, trim and slice peppers and onions into rings, using a mandolin slicer or a food processor. In a 10-quart stockpot, mix together all ingredients. Bring to a boil and boil 1 hour. Reduce heat slightly and simmer 1 additional hour. Turn heat off, and cool mixture slightly.

2. Puree vegetables in a blender about 2 minutes per blender batch. Return pureed mixture to stockpot and bring carefully just to a boil. Turn off heat.

3. Fill hot sauce into hot, clean pint jars, leaving ½-inch headspace. Process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes below 1,000 feet of elevation, 15 minutes for elevations of 1,001-6,000 feet.

*This is a very hot sauce. Some suggested uses include:

-Add a small amount to a soup to give it a “spicy-hot” bite

-Stir a small amount into vegetable dishes to give them an extra “zing”

-Pep up your cheese dip with a small amount to make it a “hot” item

-Add some to that pot of chili you’re cooking up – make it fiery!

April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.

