Spirit Walk in Tomah set for Sept. 30

The Ninth annual Spirit Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at Tomah St. Marys’ Catholic Cemetery on Superior Avenue.
The walk is sponsored by Monroe County Historical Society, Tomah Area Museum and Monroe County Local History Room. The event begins with a demonstration by history room director Jarrod Roll on how to clean a cemetery stone.
Spirit Walk presentations include:
- Jim Weinzatl of the Tomah Historical Museum tells the story of the Boyle brothers, four of whom fought in the Civil War.
- Pat Rezin presents the history of his family, including how Robert Rezin’s USEMCO plant got its name and became an international company with 80 employees today.
- Tom Flock recounts the legacy of Father Francis Mulligan, a former Catholic priest in the Tomah area.
- Dave Hall describes the Tralmer family from Germany and their business history in Tomah to the present.
- Joe Protz tells how Michael Gondrezic began brewing beer in the basement of the Tomah Bottling Works, where they also brewed early soft drinks until the building burned down.
People are also reading…
The walk is sponsored by Monroe County Historical Society, Tomah Area Museum and Monroe County Local History Room.