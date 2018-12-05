Five Tomah City Council seats and two Tomah Area School District school board seats are up for the April 2, 2019, general election.
For the city council, seats for Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election. So far only incumbent council member Wayne Kling (District 7) has filed a candidacy. Fellow incumbents Mary Ann Komiskey (District 1), Jeff Cram (District 3) and Travis Scholze (District 5) have yet to file papers.
The District 8 seat is also up for election since council member Remy Gomez was appointed to the position Nov. 14 following former council member Larry Siekert's resignation in September. The council seat will fill the remainder of Siekert's two-year term, which expires in 2020.
Gomez and Susan Holme have both taken out papers for District 8.
No one has taken out papers for the two school board positions up for election.
Papers for city council and school board are due by Jan. 2.
Papers declaring non-candidacy, if a the incumbent decides not to run for reelection, are due by Dec. 21.
