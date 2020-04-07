Spring turkey season to start as scheduled

Wisconsin's 2020 spring turkey season will proceed without changes to the season dates or management zones.
The state has determined that the existing season structure is consistent with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order. The order was issued March 24 to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The 2020 spring turkey season will run April 15 to May 26, with six seven-day periods beginning Wednesday through the following Tuesday. All seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting.
All existing regulations for the season apply. Licensed hunters should hunt the zone and period stated on their harvest authorization.
State Department of Natural Resources officials say it's important to maintain distance in the woods. They say social distancing − the practice of always staying six feet away from others outside of household members − applies to all outdoors activities.
"Hunting and fishing provide us an opportunity to interact with nature. Hunting and fishing traditions run deep in Wisconsin," said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. "It's these traditions that allow us to have a moment of normalcy during this extraordinary time. Remember to be more than safe."
There are still turkey hunting permits available in five of the seven management zones covering most of the state, which shortens travel distances and allows hunters remain closer to home. The public is encouraged stay as close to home as possible and avoid travel outside of their community to help flatten the infection curve.
Permits are available online. Most of the remaining permits are for later in the season.
Hunting with household family members is still allowed under the emergency order. Social distancing guidelines apply to mentored hunts. Because mentors must be within arm's reach of their mentee, the need for social distancing prohibits hunters from mentoring someone outside of their household.
Youth under the age of 16 may hunt during the spring youth turkey hunt April 11-12. Hunters under the age of 12 and youth without hunter safety can participate in the youth turkey hunt under the mentored hunting program.
Youth must be accompanied by a qualified adult and follow the youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules. Under the Safer at Home order, mentors and mentees should be from the same household. Youth hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization.
A harvest authorization for any time period can be used during the youth hunt weekend, but youth hunters must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization.
Regulations, harvest registration information and other helpful turkey hunting information can be found here.
For the latest updates, visit the DNR website or follow @WIDNR on Facebook, @wi_dnr on Instagram, or @WDNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!