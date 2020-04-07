Spring turkey season to start as scheduled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin's 2020 spring turkey season will proceed without changes to the season dates or management zones.

The state has determined that the existing season structure is consistent with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order. The order was issued March 24 to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The 2020 spring turkey season will run April 15 to May 26, with six seven-day periods beginning Wednesday through the following Tuesday. All seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting.

All existing regulations for the season apply. Licensed hunters should hunt the zone and period stated on their harvest authorization.

State Department of Natural Resources officials say it's important to maintain distance in the woods. They say social distancing − the practice of always staying six feet away from others outside of household members − applies to all outdoors activities.

"Hunting and fishing provide us an opportunity to interact with nature. Hunting and fishing traditions run deep in Wisconsin," said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. "It's these traditions that allow us to have a moment of normalcy during this extraordinary time. Remember to be more than safe."