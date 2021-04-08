 Skip to main content
Spring weight restrictions on Monroe County highways end April 12
Spring weight restrictions on Monroe County highways end April 12

The seasonal weight restrictions placed upon Monroe County highways will be removed effective Monday, April 12. Weight restrictions on individual bridges will remain in effect as posted at the bridge.

Restrictions on vehicle weight are placed each spring to reduce damage while the road base is unstable. This year the restrictions were posted on March 5.

The typical limit on most Monroe County highways is 40 tons total vehicle weight. Permits to transport oversize and overweight loads may be requested by submitting an application to the Highway Department. Application forms, the Policy on Vehicle Weight Restrictions & Permits and a fee schedule can be found on the Highway Department web-page at www.co.monroe.wi.us.

For further information, contact the Highway Department by telephone at 608-269-8740 or via e-mail at highways@co.monroe.wi.us.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

