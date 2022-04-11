Spring weight restrictions on Monroe County highways end April 18

Seasonal weight restrictions on Monroe County highways will be removed effective Monday, April 18. Weight restrictions on individual bridges will remain in effect as posted at the bridge.

Restrictions on vehicle weight are placed each spring to reduce damage while the road base is unstable. This year the restrictions were posted on March 7.

The typical weight limit on most Monroe County highways is 40 tons. Permits to transport oversize and overweight loads can be requested by submitting an application to the Highway Department. Application forms, the police on permits and restrictions and a fee schedule can be found on the Highway Department web page, co.monroe.wi.us.

For more information, contact the highway department by telephone at 608-269-8740 or e-mail at highways@co.monroe.wi.us.

