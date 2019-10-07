Sprockets Bike & Board and Tomah Sew and Vac has closed.
September 27 was its final day of business.
Carrie and David Kenworthy purchased the business, which was just the Sew and Vac at the time, in 1997 from Dale Nelson. Then in 2001 they started Sprockets.
"The other bike shop went out of business, and there was no bike shop in town, so we thought we would start the bike store," Carrie Kenworthy said.
Over the 22 years Sew and Vac has been open and the 18 years the bike shop has been open, little has changed other than fads with bicycles, Kenworthy said.
They were enjoyable businesses to run with a few challenges, Kenworthy said. The biggest challenge for bicycles was keeping up-to-date with what's "hot"; for example, BMX was big for a while.
The market for bicycles, vacuums and sewing machines has changed little over the years, Kenworthy said.
"For vacuums it was going from bags to bagless, and sewing machines (became computerized)," she said. "Then for bikes it's just small changes, but bikes have kind of always been about the same."
Kenworthy said they're sad to close the shop but believe it's the right time.
"We're feeling internet sales. We see it now and it's probably not going to get better, so we just thought now would be a good time (to close)," she said. "We're thankful that we were able to do this for this long, and we've had a lot of customers, we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them. We're sad to not be here for them because we're going to miss them."
Once the shop closes David Kenworthy has a job lined up and Carrie Kenworthy will start her search for a job after selling the remaining stock online.
