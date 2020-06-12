St. Claire Health Mission to resume care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County will resume care Tuesday, June 16 and Tuesday, July 7th at the Mayo Clinic Health System – Sparta Campus, 310 W Main St., Sparta.

Registration is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday evenings of each month. Patients are seen on a first-come/first-served basis.

Mission Clinic volunteers will follow safety precautions for the face-to-face patient visits necessary to protect patients, staff and volunteers. New and existing St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County patients are welcome and asked to bring their own face mask or cloth covering to the clinic, or one will be provided to the patient.

Volunteers will monitor entry to the clinic, screen for COVID-related symptoms and discuss clinic safety guidelines including use of masks, social distancing and visitor policies.

For more questions about clinic services, eligibility, or interest in volunteering call 608-366-5343 and leave a message for staff to return your call.

