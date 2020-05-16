St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County appoints board of directors

St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County is a source of medical care for Monroe County citizens who are uninsured or lack financial resources to obtain health care.
Organized by Monroe County area health and social service partners almost 25 years ago, St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County operated as a charity of the Sparta Hospital Foundation, Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Health and the Mayo Clinic Health System. In 2020, St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County received designation as an independent non-profit organization.
Recently the newly appointed board of directors was announced: Kim Hawthorne, president; Amanda Burkhalter, vice-president; and Erika McTaggart, secretary/treasurer.
Other board members include Lori Ferries, Kevin Fitzgerald, MD, Lindsey Preston and Heather Roellig. Michael Saunders, MD, medical director of St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County, is an ex-officio member of the board.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limited services continue to be offered to patients through telephone consultation and medication refills. As soon as possible, St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County will resume the walk-in clinics on the first and third Tuesday evening of each month.
Monroe County residents who are uninsured, meet financial eligibility guidelines and need assistance accessing basic health care can call the clinic for more information at 608-366-5343. The clinic is located in the Mayo Clinic Health System, Sparta Campus, 310 West Main St. Patient registration is 5-6:30 p.m., and patients are seen on a first-come/first-served basis.
The twice monthly clinics are staffed by over 40 volunteer physicians, physician assistants, nurses, interpreters, pharmacists and office assistants. Mayo Clinic Health System sponsors the St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County with significant administrative support. Consults with Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System specialists extend the care available to uninsured Monroe County citizens.
The clinic depends on donors and volunteers to sustain its operation. More information is available at stclaremonroecounty.org.
