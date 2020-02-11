1st Community Credit Union Tomah branch opens Feb. 20

Sparta-based 1st Community Credit Union opened a branch office Monday at 220 Buan St. on the north side of Tomah.

It’s the third office for the credit union, which also has a location in West Salem. The new Tomah office’s grand opening celebration will be Feb. 20.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lobby hours for the new Tomah office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday. Drive-up hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. An ATM will be available in a few weeks.

The new 3,800-square-foot Tomah office is a full-service branch. Colleen DaSilva of Tomah has been appointed Tomah branch manager. She has more than 26 years of financial experience, the last 15 years managing branches. She has been with 1st Community Credit Union since 2015 and was Sparta branch manager before becoming Tomah branch manager.

Anyone who lives or works in Monroe, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Jackson, Buffalo, Eau Claire, Clark, Wood, Juneau, Adams, Sauk, Richland, Vernon or Crawford counties is eligible for membership in the credit union.

For more information, call the Tomah branch at 608-377-7730 or visit 1stccu.com or the credit union’s Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.