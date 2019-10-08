Travels in Greece will highlight the annual fall dinner Sunday, Oct. 13 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeville. The featured speaker will be Harvey Menn, rural Norwalk, who led a busload of adults and young people on a nine-day tour of the Mediterranean country.
The regular church service begins at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Robert Gerke officiating. After will be light refreshments in the fellowship hall. Dinner will be served at 11:30 a.m. until all are served with Swiss steak and mashed potatoes and gravy on the menu. Menn will begin his presentation at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Menn will discuss the tour, which included stops in Athens and at the Acropolis and Delphi with a cruise around the Saronic Islands off the Grecian coast. The group experienced local cuisine with free time to explore on their own.
Items for a silent auction will be on display and available on Sunday. Funds raised will be used to provide donations to charities supported by the Ladies of the Church. Charities include hearing and visually Impaired, the Lutheran Women’s’ Mission Society warm clothing/blankets collection based in Menasha and Lutheran medical missions that serve Malawi and Zambia.
This fall festival activity is supported in part by Thrivent Community Action program.
The public is invited to attend all or part of the day’s events.
