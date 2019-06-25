The Wisconsin Historical Society has placed the St. Lucas Evangelical German Lutheran Church and Cemetery in the town of Glendale on the State Register of Historic Places.
The St. Lucas Evangelical German Lutheran Church was constructed in 1899 and sits at a crossroads and at the top of a hill on Oxford Road south of Kendall. According to the Historical Society, the picturesque site was an ideal location for the new church. It was recognized as an excellent representative of traditional rural church design with modest Gothic Revival styling as seen in its steeply-pitched roof and rows of triangular arched windows with angular lancet designs.
During the 19th century, no European nation sent more immigrants to the United States than Germany with more than 5.5 million Germans arriving in the U.S. between 1820 and 1910. Wisconsin’s highest period of German immigration occurred between 1880 and 1893. It was during this period that a number of German immigrant families relocated from the Milwaukee area to the southern portion of the town of Glendale.
With the assistance of a German Lutheran circuit pastor, the community formed its own congregation in 1898 and set about building a church the following year. The small church, designed and constructed by members of the congregation, served as the religious and social center of the area’s German Lutheran families until decreasing membership led to its closure in 1987.
Today, the church is owned by St. Luke’s Auxiliary and Preservation Committee, which has raised considerable funding and volunteer support to restore and maintain the church. The Historical Society presented the committee with a certificate in May.
The State Register is Wisconsin’s official list of state properties determined to be significant to Wisconsin’s heritage. The State Historic Preservation Office at the Wisconsin Historical Society administers both the State Register and National Register in Wisconsin.
To learn more about the State and National Register programs in Wisconsin, visit wisconsinhistory.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.