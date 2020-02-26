St. Mary's Episcopal Church to host Soup and Scripture

For one hour during five consecutive Wednesdays of the 40-day Lenten period, St. Mary's Episcopal Church will be a place of ecumenical fellowship and a good, hearty lunch.

St. Mary's will host the first Soup and Scripture lunch March 4 from noon to 1 p.m. The tradition of Soup and Scripture dates back four decades at St. Mary's, and Fr. Chuck Carter welcomes the opportunity to bring people together during the period leading to Easter Sunday.

"It's a great opportunity for the community to get together and the faith community to get together," Carter said.

Each week, a different member of the clergy in Tomah will deliver a presentation on a faith-related topic. Presentations range from lessons in the Bible to how Christians use their faith to deal with day-to-day challenges in their lives.

The soup and bread are homemade and prepared by St. Mary's volunteers. Carter promises those who attend "a full belly, a mind that has been shaped, and a spirit that has been renewed."

"The soup is always good," he added.

It will be Carter's third Soup and Scripture at St. Mary's. He said "each year we've gotten wonderful responses from those who attend. Some comment they wish we could do this all year round."