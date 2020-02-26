St. Mary's Episcopal Church to host Soup and Scripture

For one hour during five consecutive Wednesdays of the 40-day Lenten period, St. Mary's Episcopal Church will be a place of ecumenical fellowship and a good, hearty lunch.
St. Mary's will host the first Soup and Scripture lunch March 4 from noon to 1 p.m. The tradition of Soup and Scripture dates back four decades at St. Mary's, and Fr. Chuck Carter welcomes the opportunity to bring people together during the period leading to Easter Sunday.
"It's a great opportunity for the community to get together and the faith community to get together," Carter said.
Each week, a different member of the clergy in Tomah will deliver a presentation on a faith-related topic. Presentations range from lessons in the Bible to how Christians use their faith to deal with day-to-day challenges in their lives.
You have free articles remaining.
The soup and bread are homemade and prepared by St. Mary's volunteers. Carter promises those who attend "a full belly, a mind that has been shaped, and a spirit that has been renewed."
"The soup is always good," he added.
It will be Carter's third Soup and Scripture at St. Mary's. He said "each year we've gotten wonderful responses from those who attend. Some comment they wish we could do this all year round."
Carter, who serves as president of the Tomah Ministerial Association, said it's important for people of different denominations to meet and share their faith.
"It bridges different churches together − churches that might otherwise might not have much to do with each other," he said. "All of the churches here have a sense that there's a common mission, a common work and a common belief in God that we all share. I believe that really comes out in this event."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.