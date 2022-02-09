 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Paul kindergarten open house Feb. 15

On Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran School will conduct an open house for anyone interested in the school’s 3K or 4K programs.

The school offers half-day or full-day options, including aftercare until 5:30 p.m. Busing is provided for 4K children who live in the Tomah Area School District.

For more information visit stpaultomah.org or call the school office at 608-372-4542.

