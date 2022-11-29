St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah to host evening of Christmas music

St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah will host a service of advent lessons and carols titled "Lord Jesus, Quickly Come."

The free event is Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. with an organ concert beginning at 3:30 p.m.

La Crosse native Lloyd Harter will serve as guest organist playing classic works from Bach, Brahms and others.

The service will also feature a 40-person combined choir of St. Paul and St. John Lutheran Church in Sparta.

A free will offering will be gathered to benefit the Onalaska Luther High School music department. A reception with refreshments will be held after the service.