The Tomah School Board will review staffing needs and a proposal for employee health insurance when it meets Monday, April 15 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 7 p.m.
According to the agenda, staffing needs could include approval of new positions for the 2019-20 school year. The district won't have to make cuts thanks to an April 2 referendum that allowed the district to continue to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $1.5 million per year for each of the next four years.
The employee health insurance bids are for the 2019-20 school year. Budget projections have recently assumed an eight percent annual increase in premiums.
The board will also review a proposal to install blacktop for the new pen that will house the district's school buses and additional handicap parking spaces at Tomah High School.
Other agenda items include:
- Review of committee assignments in advance of the board's annual reorganization meeting April 22.
- Presentation by school district art students in advance of their annual art show.
- Update by technology director Paul Potter.
- Review of mid-year bench-marking assessment report.
- Second review of district polices on non-discrimination, student discipline and suspension/expulsion, facilities security, child abuse/neglect, conflict of interest and nondiscrimination.
- First review of district policies on staff discipline, use of tobacco and nicotine by students, school visitors and anti-harassment.
- Purchase of two new school buses.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. followed by the Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
