Gundersen Health System neurologist Michael Schonberger, DO, will be the featured speaker at the Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group meeting Nov. 5 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr.
Schonberger will discuss the stages of Parkinson’s. Tomah Health’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
For more information, contact Tomah Health speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, MA, CCC\SLP at 608-377-8353 or TH community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhealth.org.
