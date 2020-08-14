Standoff closes Hwy. 27 in Monroe County for three hours

A state highway in Monroe County was closed for three hours early Friday after a standoff that involved law enforcement from Monroe and Jackson counties.
A suspect led Jackson County Sheriff's Office personnel on a southbound chase on Hwy. 27 shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Monroe County sheriff's department.
The suspect crossed into Monroe County, where the vehicle came to a stop near Eagle Avenue after running over a tire deflation device deployed by Monroe County.
The suspect, who was armed with a knife, refused to exit the truck and cut himself. For another hour, police from Jackson and Monroe counties attempted to convince the suspect to surrender peacefully, but he continued to be uncooperative.
Tactical personnel from Monroe County and Sparta Police Department then deployed chemical agents to force the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect continued to remain in the vehicle, and officers approached the truck to check on the subject’s well-being.
After police broke the driver’s door window, the suspect sat up and gestured the knife at the officers while screaming profanities at them.
The officers backed off in an effort to not use deadly force. Further communication was attempted, and a TASER was deployed to apprehend the suspect without further injury. Sparta Ambulance Personnel treated the suspect at the scene. The suspect had several significant cuts to his arms.
The suspect was taken into custody by Jackson County police, who authorized the subject to be transported by Sparta Ambulance to a hospital for further medical treatment.
Monroe County will refer charges to the Monroe County District Attorney for the violations of that occurred in the county. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
