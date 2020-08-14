Standoff closes Hwy. 27 in Monroe County for three hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A state highway in Monroe County was closed for three hours early Friday after a standoff that involved law enforcement from Monroe and Jackson counties.

A suspect led Jackson County Sheriff's Office personnel on a southbound chase on Hwy. 27 shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Monroe County sheriff's department.

The suspect crossed into Monroe County, where the vehicle came to a stop near Eagle Avenue after running over a tire deflation device deployed by Monroe County.

The suspect, who was armed with a knife, refused to exit the truck and cut himself. For another hour, police from Jackson and Monroe counties attempted to convince the suspect to surrender peacefully, but he continued to be uncooperative.

Tactical personnel from Monroe County and Sparta Police Department then deployed chemical agents to force the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect continued to remain in the vehicle, and officers approached the truck to check on the subject’s well-being.

After police broke the driver’s door window, the suspect sat up and gestured the knife at the officers while screaming profanities at them.