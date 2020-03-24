State of emergency passed by Tomah City Council

Gorius said lots of questions remain about the city's operations as municipal offices shut their doors to walk-in traffic.

"We're getting inundated with calls − everything from how do I get a dog license to how do I vote," Gorius said. "We're trying to get information out there the best we can."

He said information is being posted on the city's website, which directs visitors to a frequently asked questions page.

One of the biggest changes has been garbage/recycling pickup. Residents have been ordered to put garbage in their automated recycle barrels and take their recyclables to the city shop at 515 E. Monowau St. Garbage not placed in the recycling barrel won't be hauled away.

"I noticed quite a bit of stuff on the curb that wasn't picked up," council member Richard Yarrington said.

The change was implemented to safeguard sanitation workers by minimizing contact with garbage containers.

Council members inquired about extending the March 31 deadline for the second installment of property taxes. Precour said other municipalities have stretched the deadline to reduce visits to city hall.