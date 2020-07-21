Steinert wins Republican Party award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dave Steinert of Tomah was recognized as the 3rd Congressional District Alvan Earle Bovay Award winner at the Republican Party of Wisconsin state convention in Green Bay.

Each year, the Bovay award honors an individual for outstanding work on behalf of the Republican Party. Bovay was the founder of the Republican Party established in Ripon in 1854 and served in the Union Army during the Civil War, achieving the rank of major.

At age 82, Steinert organizes and participates in all Monroe County Republican Party activities, including putting up political signs, walking in parades, setting up and staffing our fair booth and campaign office, writing letters, getting out the vote and attending the many political events held in Monroe and neighboring counties.

