Steinert wins Republican Party award
Steinert wins Republican Party award

Dave Steinert

Dave Steinert hold his Earle Bovay Award

 Steve Rundio

Dave Steinert of Tomah was recognized as the 3rd Congressional District Alvan Earle Bovay Award winner at the Republican Party of Wisconsin state convention in Green Bay.

Each year, the Bovay award honors an individual for outstanding work on behalf of the Republican Party. Bovay was the founder of the Republican Party established in Ripon in 1854 and served in the Union Army during the Civil War, achieving the rank of major.

At age 82, Steinert organizes and participates in all Monroe County Republican Party activities, including putting up political signs, walking in parades, setting up and staffing our fair booth and campaign office, writing letters, getting out the vote and attending the many political events held in Monroe and neighboring counties.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

