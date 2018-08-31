Baking and cooking have been passions of Stephanie Brickl as long as she can remember.
It's why after graduating from Coulee Christian School in West Salem in 2008, she enrolled in the baking and patisserie program at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Minneapolis/St. Paul. She graduated in 2012.
"I've always been baking. My mom and dad are really good cooks, so I've always been doing it," Brickl said. "Then I did that year after high school where I was like 'I don't know what I want to do,' even though I knew what I wanted to do I (didn't go for it)."
Now Brickl is opening her own restaurant, The Baker's Table Coffee and Bake Shop, on Superior Avenue in the lobby of the former Lark Inn.
The jump to business owner has been a long time coming, Brickl said. It's a dream many people in the culinary industry have, whether or not it comes to fruition.
In the past, Brickl has worked as an assistant baking manager at the People's Food Co-op in La Crosse, a baker at Festival Foods and has managed non-profit kitchens in the Midwest.
"I've been wanting to open something for a long time ... and it kind of (progressed) as the years went on," she said. "I think when the opportunity of this came up, it was definitely like I might as well try it now rather than when you're 40 or whatever, so why not? We'll see how it goes."
Brickl acquired the property and began the remodel of the space in late May and is expected to open The Baker's Table on Sept. 7. It will sell doughnuts, croissants, muffins, cookies, cakes, bars and artisan breads. The shop will also include a full service espresso bar and will make smoothies.
The combination of coffee and baked goods is a good combination, Brickl said; it's what she's always imagined pairing together if she ever opened her own shop.
"I knew that I wanted to do a combination of the two just because I think they complement each other very well," she said. "I saw a real lack in the coffee side of things for baked goods and vice versa, so I thought obviously combine the two, and I think they complement each other very well."
She's excited to share some of the recipes she has stockpiled over the years, including recipes for doughnuts and artisan breads as wells as a raspberry cream cheese brownie and a key lime bar.
Besides what will be on the shelves for sale every day, Brickl will prepare special orders for cakes, breads, doughnuts, etc. She can also create wheat-free, vegan and vegetarian items.
"I already have someone inquiring about a wheat-free wedding cake," she said. "But there will be some wheat-free items in the case as well, but a lot of that is more by order unless I realize that there's like 10 people that keep coming in for it, then I'll have some on hand. There will also be a muffin and cookie and things ... as options for people that have dietary needs."
Shop hours will be from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shop will be closed on Tuesdays. She plans to expand hours after getting a feel for the business and the town's needs.
Brickl is both nervous and exited to open for business.
"I'm excited to get open because then I could do more of what I know, versus the beginning stuff is kind of a mystery, learning that as you go and then once you get going," she said. "I think it will be a lot of fun for sure."
