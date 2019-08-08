The Monroe County Health Department is offering a “Stepping On” program from Sept. 16 to Oct. 28 at Sparta Barney Community Center from 1-3 p.m.
During seven weekly two-hour sessions, Stepping On offers participants strategies for avoiding falls, including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions and medication review.
Guest experts, including a physical therapist and a pharmacist, will deliver prevention information and strategies for avoiding falls.
One in four older adults has a fall each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people age 60 and older. The workshop is designed specifically for people who age 60 or older who have fallen or have a fear of falling. It is designed to leave participants with more strength, better balance and a feeling of confidence and independence.
To register for Stepping On, contact Monroe County Health Department community health educator Kayleigh Day at 608-269-8666 or kayleigh.day@co.monroe.wi.us. Registration is required and must be done by Sept. 12. Cost for the class is $10.
