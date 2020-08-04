Stoddard woman arrested after collision with police vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 36-year-old Stoddard woman was arrested Monday after a 2008 Dodge Avenger she was operating collided with a Tomah police patrol vehicle.

Briena Schultz was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for second-offense operating a vehicle with a controlled substance.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Schultz had exited Interstate 90 east of Sparta about 8:20 p.m., when she attempted to make a left turn onto Hwy. 16 and collided with a westbound patrol vehicle transporting a prisoner to the Monroe County Jail. Both vehicles were damaged but nobody was injured, including a passenger in Schultz's vehicle.

During the crash investigation, a Monroe County K9 unit alerted police to the presence of an illegal substance in the vehicle operated by Schultz. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said, and she reportedly admitted to police that she smoked marijuana shortly before the crash.

Schultz was issued citations for possession of marijuana, failure to yield right-of-way and inattentive driving.

The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.